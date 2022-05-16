Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Dropped -31.20% In One Month

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.21M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 12.21% during that session. The ORTX stock price is -1123.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 12.77% above the 52-week low of $0.41. The 3-month trading volume is 567.71K shares.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Sporting 12.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the ORTX stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have moved -64.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have changed -31.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1389.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -112.77% from current levels.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.60% and 3.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $580k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $270k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.40% over the past 5 years.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.82% with a share float percentage of 52.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchard Therapeutics plc having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 9.82 million shares worth more than $12.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 7.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 9.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.8 million and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 6.93 million shares of worth $13.31 million while later fund manager owns 4.33 million shares of worth $5.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.45% of company’s outstanding stock.