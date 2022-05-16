Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Shares Have Loss -24.04% Over The Past Month

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $773.43M, closed the last trade at $8.12 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 17.17% during that session. The LWLG stock price is -150.0% off its 52-week high price of $20.30 and 83.5% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 993.40K shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Sporting 17.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the LWLG stock price touched $8.12 or saw a rise of 23.4%. Year-to-date, Lightwave Logic Inc. shares have moved -45.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) have changed -24.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.71, which means that the shares’ value could drop -199.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.71 while the price target rests at a high of $2.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 66.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.63% from current levels.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.60% over the past 5 years.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 30 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.52% with a share float percentage of 9.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightwave Logic Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.48 million shares worth more than $66.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.35 million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 2.94 million shares of worth $43.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $19.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.