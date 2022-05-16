LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) investors to reap big returns again

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.36B, closed the last trade at $6.79 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 7.78% during that session. The LFST stock price is -339.03% off its 52-week high price of $29.81 and 20.03% above the 52-week low of $5.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 896.54K shares.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Sporting 7.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the LFST stock price touched $6.79 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares have moved -28.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have changed -37.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.29%, compared to -1.50% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $191.69 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $205.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.59% with a share float percentage of 93.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LifeStance Health Group Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 175.28 million shares worth more than $2.54 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 46.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Summit Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 45.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $663.15 million and represent 12.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 10.42 million shares of worth $124.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $25.16 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.