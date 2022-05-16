Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Disappoints Wall Street With 14.81% Stock Price Gain

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has seen 8.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $580.71M, closed the last trade at $5.89 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 14.81% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -475.04% off its 52-week high price of $33.87 and 24.11% above the 52-week low of $4.47. The 3-month trading volume is 5.10 million shares.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 14.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the JMIA stock price touched $5.89 or saw a rise of 5.91%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies AG shares have moved -48.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -33.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.55 while the price target rests at a high of $10.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.21% from current levels.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.83% over the past 6 months, compared to -6.70% for the industry.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.75% with a share float percentage of 27.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies AG having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 9.49 million shares worth more than $176.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.82 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.82% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $134.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $8.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.