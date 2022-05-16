Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Shares Have Loss -41.37% Over The Past Month

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $363.22M, closed the recent trade at $4.83 per share which meant it lost -$2.88 on the day or -37.35% during that session. The IREN stock price is -484.89% off its 52-week high price of $28.25 and -14.7% below the 52-week low of $5.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 123.72K shares.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Sporting -37.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the IREN stock price touched $4.83 or saw a rise of 46.33%. Year-to-date, Iris Energy Limited shares have moved -52.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed -41.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.94 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.11% with a share float percentage of 22.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iris Energy Limited having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Investment Management Ltd with over 2.72 million shares worth more than $43.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Platinum Investment Management Ltd held 4.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.31 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $3.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $2.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.