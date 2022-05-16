Investors In SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Will Start Making Money Again

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen 28.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.18B, closed the recent trade at $6.91 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -261.07% off its 52-week high price of $24.95 and 30.25% above the 52-week low of $4.82. The 3-month trading volume is 57.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the SOFI stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have moved -57.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed -11.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -218.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.3% from the levels at last check today.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.00%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.90% and -80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $349.35 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $402.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $237.22 million and $251.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.30% for the current quarter and 60.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -149.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.00%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.14% with a share float percentage of 37.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc. having a total of 356 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 117.8 million shares worth more than $1.87 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Softbank Group Corporation held 14.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 47.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $751.87 million and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 15.76 million shares of worth $250.3 million while later fund manager owns 13.87 million shares of worth $220.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.