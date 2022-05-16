Investor Confidence Dwindles After Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Shares Gain By About 0.0

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -358.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the HOTH stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 8.75%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -27.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed -26.31%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.94% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.75% with a share float percentage of 11.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.