I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) investors to reap big returns again

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $895.08M, closed the last trade at $12.00 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 10.80% during that session. The IMAB stock price is -611.67% off its 52-week high price of $85.40 and 15.5% above the 52-week low of $10.14. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Sporting 10.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the IMAB stock price touched $12.00 or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, I-Mab shares have moved -74.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have changed -13.73%.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that I-Mab shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.35%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -545.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.57% with a share float percentage of 59.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with I-Mab having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.35 million shares worth more than $348.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, with the holding of over 7.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $340.4 million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $22.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $18.97 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.