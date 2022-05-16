How Will Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Perform In Months To Come?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.79B, closed the recent trade at $6.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The NTCO stock price is -250.52% off its 52-week high price of $23.73 and 13.59% above the 52-week low of $5.85. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Sporting -2.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the NTCO stock price touched $6.77 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares have moved -24.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) have changed -36.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.81 while the price target rests at a high of $27.69. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -309.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.36% from the levels at last check today.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -103.23%, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.88 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.78% with a share float percentage of 3.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with over 14.19 million shares worth more than $131.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. held 2.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with the holding of over 3.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.87 million and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.95 million while later fund manager owns 49497.0 shares of worth $0.43 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.