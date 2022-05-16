How Will Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Perform In Months To Come?

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.52M, closed the last trade at $3.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -8.61% during that session. The CYN stock price is -201.22% off its 52-week high price of $9.91 and 67.17% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.68 million shares.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Sporting -8.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the CYN stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 36.49%. Year-to-date, Cyngn Inc. shares have moved -26.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) have changed 176.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyngn Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.89%, compared to 6.40% for the industry.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.10% with a share float percentage of 68.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyngn Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.