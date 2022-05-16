How Is IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) has seen 6.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $940.89M, closed the last trade at $5.20 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 9.24% during that session. The IONQ stock price is -590.38% off its 52-week high price of $35.90 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $4.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.54 million shares.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting 9.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the IONQ stock price touched $5.20 or saw a rise of 10.81%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc. shares have moved -68.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) have changed -54.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -130.77% from current levels.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.99% over the past 6 months.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -76.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.89% with a share float percentage of 52.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IonQ Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 29.23 million shares worth more than $488.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 15.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 6.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.52 million and represent 3.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $25.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $13.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.