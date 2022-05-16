Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) has seen 3.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $300.00M, closed the last trade at $2.63 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 12.88% during that session. The RKLY stock price is -546.01% off its 52-week high price of $16.99 and 19.39% above the 52-week low of $2.12. The 3-month trading volume is 672.99K shares.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Sporting 12.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the RKLY stock price touched $2.63 or saw a rise of 21.02%. Year-to-date, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have moved -39.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) have changed -43.56%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.93%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 192.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.19 million and $2.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.30% for the current quarter and 188.60% for the next.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.10% with a share float percentage of 12.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 2.01 million shares worth more than $8.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Senvest Management LLC held 1.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.01 million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund and iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $1.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.