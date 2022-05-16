Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.64M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The KLDO stock price is -15683.33% off its 52-week high price of $9.47 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.04. The 3-month trading volume is 5.44 million shares.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Sporting 1.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the KLDO stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 38.59%. Year-to-date, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -97.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have changed -79.41%.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.12 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $120k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.80% with a share float percentage of 85.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaleido Biosciences Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $106.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 45.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.87 million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.59% shares in the company for having 2.38 million shares of worth $10.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $4.36 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.