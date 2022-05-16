HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) investors to reap big returns again

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.27B, closed the last trade at $38.49 per share which meant it gained $4.34 on the day or 12.71% during that session. The HCP stock price is -167.47% off its 52-week high price of $102.95 and 23.98% above the 52-week low of $29.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Sporting 12.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the HCP stock price touched $38.49 or saw a rise of 11.31%. Year-to-date, HashiCorp Inc. shares have moved -57.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) have changed -33.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.51% from current levels.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HashiCorp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HashiCorp Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.