Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.72M, closed the last trade at $4.40 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 11.68% during that session. The ELYM stock price is -574.77% off its 52-week high price of $29.69 and 40.68% above the 52-week low of $2.61. The 3-month trading volume is 138.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) trade information

Sporting 11.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the ELYM stock price touched $4.40 or saw a rise of 18.82%. Year-to-date, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -57.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) have changed -47.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -695.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -195.45% from current levels.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eliem Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.69%, compared to 9.60% for the industry.

ELYM Dividends

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.18% with a share float percentage of 94.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eliem Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 13.15 million shares worth more than $236.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 49.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Samlyn Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.22 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $2.85 million while later fund manager owns 81166.0 shares of worth $1.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.