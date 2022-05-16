ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Surprises Wall Street With 10.38% Stock Price Gain

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.70M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.38% during that session. The MOHO stock price is -977.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.94 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.15. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Sporting 10.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the MOHO stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, ECMOHO Limited shares have moved -54.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) have changed -23.65%.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.26% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.47 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 01 and June 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.19% with a share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ECMOHO Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $94529.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 25665.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10394.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.