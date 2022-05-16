Dave Inc. (DAVE) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $870.50M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 22.65% during that session. The DAVE stock price is -434.84% off its 52-week high price of $15.35 and 40.07% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Sporting 22.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the DAVE stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 10.03%. Year-to-date, Dave Inc. shares have moved -72.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) have changed -47.15%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dave Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.51% with a share float percentage of 93.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wexford Capital LLC with over 1.69 million shares worth more than $7.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2019, Wexford Capital LLC held 18.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bandera Partners LLC, with the holding of over 1.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.37 million and represent 15.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2019, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.66 million as of Mar 30, 2019, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.