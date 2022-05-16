Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Shares Have Declined -24.84% Year To Date

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 55.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.31M, closed the recent trade at $3.44 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 49.57% during that session. The DTST stock price is -280.81% off its 52-week high price of $13.10 and 40.7% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Sporting 49.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the DTST stock price touched $3.44 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Data Storage Corporation shares have moved -24.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) have changed -26.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -132.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -132.56% from the levels at last check today.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.50% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 30 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.99% with a share float percentage of 12.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Data Storage Corporation having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $1.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bard Associates Inc. held 5.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 56314.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 41413.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.