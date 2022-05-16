Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.12% Stock Price Loss

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.20M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -724.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 2.44% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 697.32K shares.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the CYBN stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 21.15%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc. shares have moved -65.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) have changed -49.05%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cybin Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.64% with a share float percentage of 14.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 10.52 million shares worth more than $12.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 6.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perry Creek Capital, LP, with the holding of over 2.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.37 million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $1.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.