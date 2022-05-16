Could Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.40M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.19% during that session. The SFT stock price is -712.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.75 and 14.17% above the 52-week low of $1.03. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Sporting 6.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the SFT stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, Shift Technologies Inc. shares have moved -64.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have changed -37.50%.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shift Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.64%, compared to -6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -771.40% and 12.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 219.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $185.35 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $189.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $73.41 million and $106 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.50% for the current quarter and 78.40% for the next.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.15% with a share float percentage of 70.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift Technologies Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.47 million shares worth more than $31.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 5.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.29 million and represent 5.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 1.45 million shares of worth $9.89 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $9.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.