Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Investors To Make Money Again

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $491.74M, closed the last trade at $8.97 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 10.74% during that session. The CRBU stock price is -263.99% off its 52-week high price of $32.65 and 28.54% above the 52-week low of $6.41. The 3-month trading volume is 599.99K shares.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Sporting 10.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the CRBU stock price touched $8.97 or saw a rise of 10.75%. Year-to-date, Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -40.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) have changed 9.39%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.44%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.98 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -249.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.30%.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 61.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caribou Biosciences Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PFM Health Sciences, LP with over 4.09 million shares worth more than $61.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, PFM Health Sciences, LP held 6.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.15 million and represent 5.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $8.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $7.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.