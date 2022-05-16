Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 10.45% Rise

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) has a beta value of 4.98 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.49M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 10.45% during that session. The BTX stock price is -3736.25% off its 52-week high price of $30.69 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 432.84K shares.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) trade information

Sporting 10.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the BTX stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 15.25%. Year-to-date, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -80.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) have changed -53.07%.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.03%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 6.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.25% with a share float percentage of 45.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.15 million shares worth more than $8.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.87 million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $3.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $2.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.