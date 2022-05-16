BARK Inc. (BARK) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -3.58% Fall

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $407.89M, closed the recent trade at $2.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.58% during that session. The BARK stock price is -430.08% off its 52-week high price of $13.57 and 17.19% above the 52-week low of $2.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BARK Inc. (BARK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Sporting -3.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the BARK stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, BARK Inc. shares have moved -37.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) have changed -25.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -446.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -290.62% from the levels at last check today.

BARK Inc. (BARK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $137.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.69% with a share float percentage of 76.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BARK Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.82 million shares worth more than $62.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is August Capital Management Vii, L.l.c., with the holding of over 14.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.71 million and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 3.25 million shares of worth $17.39 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 million shares of worth $17.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.