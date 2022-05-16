AppLovin Corporation. (NASDAQ: APP) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 7.40%

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has seen 5.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.92B, closed the last trade at $39.46 per share which meant it gained $2.72 on the day or 7.40% during that session. The APP stock price is -194.2% off its 52-week high price of $116.09 and 31.47% above the 52-week low of $27.04. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting 7.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the APP stock price touched $39.46 or saw a rise of 8.76%. Year-to-date, AppLovin Corporation shares have moved -58.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) have changed -24.06%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43.00 while the price target rests at a high of $118.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -199.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.97% from current levels.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AppLovin Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.89%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $780.39 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $815.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 126.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.50%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.89% with a share float percentage of 73.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppLovin Corporation having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 99.64 million shares worth more than $9.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 44.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 billion and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $111.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $92.55 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.