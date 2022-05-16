Analysts Are Recommending On Holding AG (ONON) As A Buy Candidate

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.91B, closed the recent trade at $19.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -2.15% during that session. The ONON stock price is -182.46% off its 52-week high price of $55.87 and 17.19% above the 52-week low of $16.38. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that On Holding AG (ONON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting -2.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the ONON stock price touched $19.78 or saw a rise of 8.38%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved -46.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed -17.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.94 while the price target rests at a high of $46.58. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -135.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.41% from the levels at last check today.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that On Holding AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -225.00%, compared to 8.10% for the industry.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.46% with a share float percentage of 54.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with On Holding AG having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company.