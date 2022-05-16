An In-Depth Look At The Eargo Inc. (EAR) Stock

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.30M, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The EAR stock price is -3041.41% off its 52-week high price of $40.21 and 8.59% above the 52-week low of $1.17. The 3-month trading volume is 720.42K shares.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the EAR stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 45.06%. Year-to-date, Eargo Inc. shares have moved -74.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -44.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) have changed -67.18%.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.76 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.19 million and $22.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.70% for the current quarter and -1.70% for the next.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.46% with a share float percentage of 68.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eargo Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.52 million shares worth more than $23.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited, with the holding of over 2.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.72 million and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $3.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $3.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.