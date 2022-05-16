An In-Depth Look At Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $755.10M, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The HLTH stock price is -348.31% off its 52-week high price of $22.55 and 26.44% above the 52-week low of $3.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 723.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Sporting -2.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the HLTH stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 21.41%. Year-to-date, Cue Health Inc. shares have moved -62.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) have changed -17.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.99% from current levels.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cue Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -201.65%, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $143.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.67% with a share float percentage of 55.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cue Health Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acme, LLC with over 15.24 million shares worth more than $204.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Acme, LLC held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Koch Industries, Inc., with the holding of over 8.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.31 million and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 2.38 million shares of worth $28.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $4.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.