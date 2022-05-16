Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $620.50M, closed the recent trade at $4.41 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.65% during that session. The BIRD stock price is -635.6% off its 52-week high price of $32.44 and 15.87% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Sporting 3.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the BIRD stock price touched $4.41 or saw a rise of 14.7%. Year-to-date, Allbirds Inc. shares have moved -71.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) have changed -22.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -262.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.38% from the levels at last check today.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allbirds Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.23%, compared to -1.10% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $91.76 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.92% with a share float percentage of 78.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allbirds Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Growth Company Fund with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $6.72 million. As of Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held 1.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd, with the holding of over 0.3 million shares as of Nov 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.