A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is GitLab Inc. (GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.59B, closed the last trade at $44.54 per share which meant it gained $6.69 on the day or 17.68% during that session. The GTLB stock price is -207.59% off its 52-week high price of $137.00 and 30.98% above the 52-week low of $30.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Sporting 17.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the GTLB stock price touched $44.54 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, GitLab Inc. shares have moved -48.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) have changed -12.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -113.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.24% from current levels.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GitLab Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.17%, compared to 5.70% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.29 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -44.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.80%.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.11% with a share float percentage of 78.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GitLab Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $23.67 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held 1.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Select Fund, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.98 million and represent 1.55% of shares outstanding.