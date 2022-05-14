Year-To-Date, Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Price Has Increase 31.46%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the OWLT share is $11.43, that puts it down -225.64 from that peak though still a striking 54.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $401.16M, and the average trade volume was 253.89K shares over the past three months.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OWLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $3.51 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.47%, and it has moved by -16.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.92, which implies an increase of 10.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, OWLT is trading at a discount of -70.94% off the target high and 28.77% off the low.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Owlet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares have gone down -20.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.37% against 17.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.28 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.56 million by the end of Mar 2022.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Owlet Inc. insiders own 12.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.42%, with the float percentage being 42.53%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.04 million shares (or 2.70% of all shares), a total value of $17.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 2.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $4.76 million.