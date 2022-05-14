Will Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.10% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PAYA share is $11.99, that puts it down -124.53 from that peak though still a striking 15.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $726.35M, and the average trade volume was 825.94K shares over the past three months.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) registered a 8.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.10% in intraday trading to $5.34 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.37%, and it has moved by 1.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.49%.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paya Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares have gone down -34.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.63% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.99 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54 million and $55.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.50% and then jump by 16.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.11% per annum.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Paya Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.40%, with the float percentage being 100.66%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 45.23 million shares (or 34.26% of all shares), a total value of $286.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.09 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 6.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.5 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $22.19 million.