What Will MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Be Like After It Drops -363.32% From Its Highs?

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $25.39, that puts it down -363.32 from that peak though still a striking 6.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average trade volume was 641.75K shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MNSO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $5.48 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.27%, and it has moved by -33.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.70, which implies an increase of 93.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.16 and $113.10 respectively. As a result, MNSO is trading at a discount of -1963.87% off the target high and -1070.8% off the low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $386.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $437.21 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 50.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.42% per annum.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited is 1.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 34.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders own 6.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.90%, with the float percentage being 26.76%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.47 million shares (or 6.01% of all shares), a total value of $139.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.76 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $111.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $9.26 million.