What Will Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Be Like After It Drops -398.15% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the CNTA share is $26.90, that puts it down -398.15 from that peak though still a striking -1.48% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.48. The company’s market capitalization is $539.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 155.79K shares over the past three months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.53% in intraday trading to $5.40 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.42%, and it has moved by -39.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 2.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.42 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.43%, with the float percentage being 64.67%. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.92 million shares (or 19.94% of all shares), a total value of $299.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.68 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $161.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $10.86 million.