What To Expect Going Ahead For Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) Given Its 9.32 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.32% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the CVT share is $10.96, that puts it down -94.67 from that peak though still a striking 25.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 323.60K shares over the past three months.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) registered a 9.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.32% in intraday trading to $5.63 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.32%, and it has moved by -22.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.87%. The short interest in Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.25, which implies an increase of 39.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CVT is trading at a discount of -113.14% off the target high and -6.57% off the low.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cvent Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) shares have gone down -44.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.44% against 17.10.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Cvent Holding Corp. insiders own 3.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.98%, with the float percentage being 91.16%.