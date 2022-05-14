What To Expect As Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) Delivers An -51.97% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.47% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the MTRX share is $12.82, that puts it down -155.89 from that peak though still a striking 1.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.92. The company’s market capitalization is $136.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 369.64K shares over the past three months.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) trade information

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) registered a -5.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.47% in intraday trading to $5.01 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.39%, and it has moved by -29.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.71%. The short interest in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matrix Service Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) shares have gone down -51.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.92% against 38.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -766.70% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.59 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $187.97 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.90%. While earnings are projected to return -10.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MTRX Dividends

Matrix Service Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s Major holders

Matrix Service Company insiders own 3.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.37%, with the float percentage being 88.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 17.44% of all shares), a total value of $48.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.39 million shares, is of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matrix Service Company (MTRX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 3.35% of the stock, which is worth about $9.17 million.