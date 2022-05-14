We Just Learned Something New! After Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY)’s -3.38% Loss This Week

During the last session, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.52% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the PAY share is $39.23, that puts it down -185.72 from that peak though still a striking 15.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 361.76K shares over the past three months.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) trade information

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) registered a 7.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.52% in intraday trading to $13.73 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.38%, and it has moved by -28.93% in 30 days. The short interest in Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) is 3.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.22, which implies an increase of 43.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, PAY is trading at a discount of -133.07% off the target high and -31.1% off the low.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paymentus Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) shares have gone down -52.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 17.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $103.45 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.66 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -19.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.00% per annum.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

Paymentus Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.78%, with the float percentage being 118.94%. Akkr Management Company, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 14.40% of all shares), a total value of $83.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 12.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $74.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 15.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 4.95% of the stock, which is worth about $20.95 million.