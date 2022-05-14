We Just Learned Something New! After Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI)’s -8.31% Loss This Week

During the last session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.82% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the AMTI share is $52.71, that puts it down -1191.91 from that peak though still a striking 16.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $162.30M, and the average trade volume was 360.64K shares over the past three months.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) registered a 3.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.82% in intraday trading to $4.08 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.31%, and it has moved by -25.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.87%.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares have gone down -81.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.34% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.50% this quarter and then drop -26.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.70% per annum.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. insiders own 23.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.64%, with the float percentage being 93.06%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.08 million shares (or 23.48% of all shares), a total value of $126.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $59.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 3.76% of the stock, which is worth about $9.55 million.