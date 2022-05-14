Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Rose 39.93% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.60% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the VIST share is $10.06, that puts it down -18.63 from that peak though still a striking 69.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $749.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 768.07K shares over the past three months.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VIST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) registered a 5.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.60% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.93%, and it has moved by -6.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 203.94%. The short interest in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 99780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.09, which implies an increase of 35.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.20 and $18.80 respectively. As a result, VIST is trading at a discount of -121.7% off the target high and -8.49% off the low.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares have gone up 39.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 209.26% against 33.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 137.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $159.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 154.20% in 2022.

VIST Dividends

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 14.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.41%, with the float percentage being 17.94%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 3.74% of all shares), a total value of $16.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 1.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 81659.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.