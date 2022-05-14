Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.47% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the RBOT share is $15.79, that puts it down -301.78 from that peak though still a striking 22.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.05. The company’s market capitalization is $536.56M, and the average trade volume was 351.48K shares over the past three months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. RBOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) registered a 9.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.47% in intraday trading to $3.93 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.48%, and it has moved by -7.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 61.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, RBOT is trading at a discount of -281.68% off the target high and -27.23% off the low.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vicarious Surgical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares have gone down -69.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -81.82% against 4.10.

While earnings are projected to return -170.80% in 2022.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc. insiders own 36.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.51%, with the float percentage being 57.33%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.96 million shares (or 21.20% of all shares), a total value of $222.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.61 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF owns about 29594.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value.