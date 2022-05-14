Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Rose 54.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 98.69% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.52% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the TDW share is $23.99, that puts it down -12.73 from that peak though still a striking 54.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $881.42M, and the average trade volume was 337.85K shares over the past three months.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TDW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) registered a 4.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.52% in intraday trading to $21.28 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.25%, and it has moved by -3.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies a decrease of -15.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, TDW is trading at a premium of 10.71% off the target high and 15.41% off the low.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.00% this quarter and then jump 22.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.86 million and $83.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.30% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.80%. While earnings are projected to return 35.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

TDW Dividends

Tidewater Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s Major holders

Tidewater Inc. insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.96%, with the float percentage being 89.55%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.76 million shares (or 18.79% of all shares), a total value of $83.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tidewater Inc. (TDW) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 4.73% of the stock, which is worth about $23.53 million.