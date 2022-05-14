Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT)

During the last session, RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.33% or -$2.09. The 52-week high for the RCMT share is $20.48, that puts it down -12.9 from that peak though still a striking 81.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $182.49M, and the average trade volume was 154.15K shares over the past three months.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RCMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) trade information

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) registered a -10.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.33% in intraday trading to $18.14 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.20%, and it has moved by 31.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 419.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.25, which implies an increase of 14.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.50 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, RCMT is trading at a discount of -43.33% off the target high and 9.04% off the low.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RCM Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) shares have gone up 192.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 227.87% against 25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.11 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.45 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.16 million and $42.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.20% and then jump by 22.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 229.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

RCMT Dividends

RCM Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s Major holders

RCM Technologies Inc. insiders own 30.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.11%, with the float percentage being 50.19%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 5.94% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.53 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.