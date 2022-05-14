Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR)

During the last session, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.72% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the PEAR share is $14.60, that puts it down -253.51 from that peak though still a striking 31.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $632.01M, and the average trade volume was 268.22K shares over the past three months.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PEAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) registered a 14.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.72% in intraday trading to $4.13 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.28%, and it has moved by -11.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.58, which implies an increase of 60.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, PEAR is trading at a discount of -287.41% off the target high and -33.17% off the low.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pear Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares have gone down -58.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.38% against 9.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.38 million by the end of Mar 2022.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Pear Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.17%, with the float percentage being 81.24%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.8 million shares (or 97.11% of all shares), a total value of $166.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.63 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 67.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $115.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.