Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ)

During the last session, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.90% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BQ share is $6.22, that puts it down -2203.7 from that peak though still a striking 18.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $19.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 291.88K shares over the past three months.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) registered a 7.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.90% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.83%, and it has moved by -34.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.88%. The short interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.96, which implies an increase of 98.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.96 and $18.96 respectively. As a result, BQ is trading at a discount of -6922.22% off the target high and -6922.22% off the low.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boqii Holding Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) shares have gone down -86.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -237.50% against 1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.93 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.28 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.33 million and $36.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.90% and then jump by 26.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2022.

BQ Dividends

Boqii Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Boqii Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.40%, with the float percentage being 17.40%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 10.23% of all shares), a total value of $17.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.