The Time To Buy Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Is Now

During the last session, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.58% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the NRDY share is $13.49, that puts it down -375.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.53. The company’s market capitalization is $458.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 466.10K shares over the past three months.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRDY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) registered a 5.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.58% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.98%, and it has moved by -35.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.13%. The short interest in Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is 2.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nerdy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares have gone down -63.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,720.00% against 10.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.91 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 91.90% in 2022.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Nerdy Inc. insiders own 46.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.99%, with the float percentage being 139.66%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.22 million shares (or 15.77% of all shares), a total value of $132.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.39 million shares, is of Light Street Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $93.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $18.74 million.