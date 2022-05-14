The Future Belongs To Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.73% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the BOXD share is $17.05, that puts it down -65.37 from that peak though still a striking 27.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.48. The company’s market capitalization is $705.38M, and the average trade volume was 309.27K shares over the past three months.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) registered a 7.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.73% in intraday trading to $10.31 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.59%, and it has moved by -0.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.84%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.78 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.45 million by the end of Mar 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Boxed Inc. insiders own 25.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.21%, with the float percentage being 68.67%. Fort Baker Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 2.49% of all shares), a total value of $16.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.65 million shares, is of Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC’s that is approximately 2.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boxed Inc. (BOXD) shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $2.06 million.