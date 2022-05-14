The Future Belongs To Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $98.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.84% or $11.18. The 52-week high for the AXON share is $209.00, that puts it down -112.79 from that peak though still a striking 16.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.49. The company’s market capitalization is $7.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.51K shares over the past three months.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. AXON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) trade information

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) registered a 12.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.84% in intraday trading to $98.22 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.32%, and it has moved by -21.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.02%. The short interest in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $156.10, which implies an increase of 37.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $223.00 respectively. As a result, AXON is trading at a discount of -127.04% off the target high and -22.17% off the low.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axon Enterprise Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) shares have gone down -41.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.60% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -82.00% this quarter and then jump 22.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.65 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.01 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $226.14 million and $165.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.40% and then jump by 41.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.90%. While earnings are projected to return 14.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.80% per annum.

AXON Dividends

Axon Enterprise Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s Major holders

Axon Enterprise Inc. insiders own 5.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.48%, with the float percentage being 79.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 552 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 10.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $325.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $318.76 million.