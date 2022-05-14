The Current Price For Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.37% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VISL share is $3.44, that puts it down -413.43 from that peak though still a striking 13.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $31.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 648.68K shares over the past three months.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) registered a 6.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.37% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.30%, and it has moved by -29.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.35%. The short interest in Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 66.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, VISL is trading at a discount of -198.51% off the target high and -198.51% off the low.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.73 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.42 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.34 million and $14.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.20% and then drop by -33.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VISL Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Vislink Technologies Inc. insiders own 5.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.08%, with the float percentage being 21.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 4.19% of all shares), a total value of $3.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 million.