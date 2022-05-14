The Current Price For SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE: SMWB): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SMWB share is $25.50, that puts it down -186.52 from that peak though still a striking 7.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $697.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 105.59K shares over the past three months.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SMWB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) trade information

SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $8.90 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.14%, and it has moved by -36.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.29%. The short interest in SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.17, which implies an increase of 57.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, SMWB is trading at a discount of -158.43% off the target high and -102.25% off the low.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SIMILARWEB LTD. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) shares have gone down -50.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.54% against 16.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.78 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -322.10% in 2022.

SMWB Dividends

SIMILARWEB LTD. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB)’s Major holders

SIMILARWEB LTD. insiders own 13.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.94%, with the float percentage being 23.13%.