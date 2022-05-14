The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) Have Dropped -1.14% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the ANDE share is $59.00, that puts it down -54.17 from that peak though still a striking 34.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 567.53K shares over the past three months.

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) trade information

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $38.27 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by -33.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.03%. The short interest in The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Andersons Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) shares have gone down -0.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.20% against -9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.90% this quarter and then drop -10.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.03 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.65 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.54 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.20% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.50%. While earnings are projected to return 2855.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ANDE Dividends

The Andersons Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Andersons Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.50%.

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s Major holders

The Andersons Inc. insiders own 6.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.94%, with the float percentage being 83.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.18 million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $159.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $112.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $26.03 million.