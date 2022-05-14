Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Stock Dropped -29.48% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s traded shares were 0.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TALK share is $10.01, that puts it down -720.49 from that peak though still a striking 11.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $187.88M, and the average trade volume was 702.97K shares over the past three months.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TALK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.15%, and it has moved by -29.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.14, which implies an increase of 42.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, TALK is trading at a discount of -186.89% off the target high and -22.95% off the low.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Talkspace Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares have gone down -65.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.08% against -2.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.56 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.61 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -179.40% in 2022.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Talkspace Inc. insiders own 6.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.05%, with the float percentage being 71.85%. Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $28.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.34 million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $6.02 million.